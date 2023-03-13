Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,677 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $35.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

