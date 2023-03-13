Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,907 shares of company stock worth $440,935 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JACK opened at $80.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading

