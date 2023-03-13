Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,055 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

