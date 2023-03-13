Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,678 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

