Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 265.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $12.89 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

