La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,984 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.4 %

LZB stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.