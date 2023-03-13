Lake Street Capital Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

