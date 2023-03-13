Lake Street Capital Trims OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price to $18.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OPRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.28.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
