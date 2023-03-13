Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,674,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 118.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

