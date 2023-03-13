LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,201 shares of company stock worth $9,093,874. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of LGIH opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

