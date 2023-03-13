Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $166.53 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.