LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stake Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,086,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $34,751,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LivaNova by 4,458.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.