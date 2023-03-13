LMR Partners LLP Buys 67,108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 757.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,108 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,887.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2,505.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

