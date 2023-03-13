Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 16,583 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 152,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EchoStar Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.