Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,721 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.