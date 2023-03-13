Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 473,589 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,589 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of WH opened at $71.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

