Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 264,141 Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 159,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALOR opened at $10.35 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

