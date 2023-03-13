Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 32,184 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 423.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 72.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

