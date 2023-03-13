Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 67,958 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pariax LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Cowen lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company's stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.53 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

