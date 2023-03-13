Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 163,045 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 163,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.