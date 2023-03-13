Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 700,624 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 29,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 146,439 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN Trading Down 4.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

