Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 451.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

KRUS opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $652.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.81 and a beta of 1.95. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

