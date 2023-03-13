Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 69,654 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $85.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

