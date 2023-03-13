Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 329,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

