Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.