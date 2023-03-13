Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 138,132 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ADT were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,227 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ADT by 81.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,505 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 155,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at ADT

ADT Price Performance

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

