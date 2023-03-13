Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Afya were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

