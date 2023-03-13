Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $338,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWEL opened at $10.11 on Monday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

About Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.