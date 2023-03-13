Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,684,000. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,295,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 410,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 249,997 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 5.7 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

