Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 45.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

IQMD stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.