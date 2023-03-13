Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

