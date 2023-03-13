Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $415.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.