Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 511.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,037 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,129. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.