Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.68 Million Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,128,968 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

