Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,813 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 884,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

