Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,913 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 701,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 563,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,303,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMGA opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

