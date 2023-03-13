Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.12 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

MMM stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. 3M has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.