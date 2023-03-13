Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,511 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NCR were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NCR by 978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 330,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NCR by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $22.60 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.