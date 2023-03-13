Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.15 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,907 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 3.7 %

ACI Worldwide Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

