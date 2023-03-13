Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.27 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,865,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 405,277 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NOMD opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

