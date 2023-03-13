Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 903.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

About Vital Farms

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.50 million, a PE ratio of 774.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.