Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $478.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

