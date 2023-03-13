Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.51 Million in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $4,013,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Price Performance

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.