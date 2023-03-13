Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.75 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $347.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.34 and a 200-day moving average of $336.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.