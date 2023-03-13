Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

