Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,222 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $102.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.