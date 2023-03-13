Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $165.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

