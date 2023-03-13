Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 173,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

