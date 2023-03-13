Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 21,115 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 85.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $230.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average is $230.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.