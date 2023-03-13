Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 290,672 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

