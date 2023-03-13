Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 29,605 Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,479,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,982,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of CMCA stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

